It takes four NCAA tournament victories to get to volleyball’s Final Four at Target Center. Saturday, the Gophers reached the halfway point of their quest, sweeping South Carolina in a second-round match at Maturi Pavilion.

The second-seeded Gophers won 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 behind 12 kills from Stephanie Samedy and nine from Regan Pittman. They will return to their home court next Friday for the regional semifinal against 15th-seeded Oregon, which defeated Baylor 3-2 in the second round. The regional final is Saturday, also at Maturi Pavilion.

The Ducks are one of only three teams to beat the Gophers during the regular season, winning 3-1 on Sept. 9 in Palo Alto, Calif.

Nebraska, the No. 7 seed, and 10th-seeded Kentucky will meet in the other regional semifinal hosted by the U. The regional winner advances to the Final Four on Dec. 13 and 15.

The Gophers’ blocking was not as effective as it was in Friday’s first-round victory over Bryant, but they got their usual balanced scoring and made few errors as they moved to 16-0 at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers outhit South Carolina .384-.147.

Former Gopher Brittany McLean of Rosemount, who transferred to South Carolina after last season, finished with five kills.

Minnesota middle blocker Regan Pittman scored a point off a spike early in the first set against South Carolina

South Carolina returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002, making its seventh appearance. The Gamecocks, who finished fifth in the Southeast Conference, had lost their last three matches of the regular season before beating Colorado in Friday’s first round.

That seesaw match went five long sets, with South Carolina taking the first set 34-32 but dropping the second and fourth sets in an uneven performance. To beat the Gophers, the Gamecocks would need big performances from “the Mikaylas’’—senior Mikayla Shields and sophomore Mikayla Robinson, both of whom made the All-SEC team—and McLean.

McLean, Minnesota’s Ms. Volleyball in 2015, played two seasons with the Gophers and appeared in eight matches last season as a sophomore. She has flourished at South Carolina, racking up 296 assists, second-most on the team. Another of the Gamecocks’ outside hitters, Courtney Furlong, has a more distant Minnesota connection; she is the niece of former Twins pitcher Frank Viola.

McLean got a warm ovation from the crowd and promptly got to work. The Gophers jumped to a quick lead in the first set, but McLean’s first kill of the match started a three-point run that pulled the Gamecocks within 10-9.

That would be the highlight of the set for South Carolina, as the Gophers outscored it 15-3 and hit .542 to take a 1-0 lead. Two Adanna Rollins kills sparked a cascade of seven consecutive points, and she and Pittman took charge again in a final 6-1 spurt. Pittman contributed two kills, while Rollins had a kill and served an ace for set point.

The Gamecocks, who hit just .040 in the first set, had problems with their serve in the second. The Gophers raced to a 16-6 lead, as South Carolina committed five service errors in the set. One of those—a serve into the net by Aubrey Ezell—started a string of nine points in a row, putting the Gophers firmly in command. Samedy had six kills in the set.

The Gophers trailed briefly in the third set, when South Carolina took a 4-3 lead. They answered with six consecutive points and never trailed again, leading by as many as 10 points.