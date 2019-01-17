– Illinois’ complete annihilation of the Gophers was one of those wretched performances Wednesday night that the losing team doesn’t want to ever, ever, ever see, hear or talk about again.

Family and friends will text the players about how they can’t let it ruin their confidence. Experts will pick it apart on TV the rest of the week about how one team maybe overrated. Social media, well, that’ll be the worst of it.

Some fans knee-jerk reactions were to put Richard Pitino back on the hot seat.

It’s just one game, but Minnesota’s utterly embarrassing 95-68 loss against the Illini could really do more damage moving forward if the stench of it lingers.

The Gophers (13-4, 3-3) were down 51-28 at halftime after allowing a 4-12 Illinois team to win the rebounding battle 20-9 and shoot 61 percent from the field.

Illini freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili combined for 43 points on 17-for-25 shooting. Daniel Oturu had 17 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, which suffered its largest margin of defeat in a Big Ten game since a 30-point loss at Michigan State last season.

Illinois forward Kipper Nichols grabs a loose ball near Minnesota center Daniel Oturu during the second half

In a case where records were really thrown out the window, an Illinois team 0-5 in the Big Ten and on a five-game losing streak was made to look like a league title contender in front of its home crowd at State Farm Arena.

Amir Coffey hit a three-pointer for a 6-5 Gophers lead less than three minutes into the game, but that would be the last time they had an advantage. Coffey and Dupree McBrayer scored just seven points combined on 2-for-13 shooting in the first half.

In the second half, Oturu’s three-point play made it 54-37 with 16:06 left. But the Illini extended to a 31-point lead with a 14-0 run capped by a putback from Bezhanishvili with 13:23 to play.

Pitino saw his Gophers look overmatched twice before in road losses to Boston College 68-58 and 79-59 at Ohio State in the Big Ten opener. Maryland outscored Minnesota by 21 points in the second half of an 82-67 Gophers loss last week at home, but this was different.

Pitino’s team entered Wednesday with wins in seven of the last eight games. The Gophers bounced back Saturday with a strong defensive effort against Rutgers in an 88-70 win at home.

So why didn’t that carryover to what seemed like a favorable matchup at Illinois?

Pitino’s best players also didn’t rise to the challenge.

Coffey, who averaged 23.4 points in league play, was held to just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting. McBrayer saw his six-game double-figure scoring streak end with just seven points on 3-for-8 shooting. Jordan Murphy wasn’t much of a factor, either, with 11 points in 23 minutes.

Part of it also seemed to be the lack of team play. Instead of ball movement, there was constant 1-on-1 attempts by Minnesota’s players offensively sped up by the Illini pressure defense. The result was 15 turnovers by the Gophers, who will try to regroup Saturday vs. Penn State at home.