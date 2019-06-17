University of Minnesota star wrestler Gable Steveson remained jailed Monday along with a teammate on suspicion of third-degree felony criminal sexual conduct, according to the Minneapolis police report.

The police report said the two are suspected of penetrating the alleged victim with an object. The complaint doesn’t say what the object was. The complainant’s name was redacted and it wasn’t indicated whether he or she is a student at the U.

Steveson, 19, and Dylan Martinez, 21, have not been charged and were in the Hennepin County jail Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has until noon Tuesday to make a charging decision, but a spokesman said the investigation had yet to be presented to the office by the police.

Gable Steveson

An attorney hired by Steveson’s family, Christa Groshek, said Sunday that her client had cooperated with police. “He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn’t think he had anything to hide. So the fact that he’s sitting in jail, that’s a shock to him,” she said.

On Sunday, the U’s Athletic Department issued a statement saying two athletes had been suspended from team activity. The U didn’t respond to requests Monday for additional details.

Steveson is among the highest-profile athletes at the University and widely believed to have a legitimate shot at a medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Regardless of whether he and his teammate are charged with a crime, the investigative process could be long and is another public controversy for the University and the athletic department. In addition to a criminal complaint, the students could be found in violation of the student code of conduct and the victim can reach out to the U’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA).

The code of conduct has a much lower threshold for misbehavior than the criminal courts. The code prohibits everything from unwelcome flirting to outright hazing with penalties ranging from verbal warnings to dismissal from the University.

In January 2018, star basketball player Reggie Lynch was suspended after the U’s EOAA found that Lynch had violated the university code regarding sexual misconduct and sexual assault, stalking and relationship violence. It wasn’t the first claim against Lynch. He left the U but no criminal charges were ever filed.

In late 2016, ten Gophers football players were suspended in connection with sexual assault allegations. Ultimately, nine of the players filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming they were subject to racial and sexual discrimination in the U’s internal investigation. The lawsuit is pending.

Dylan Martinez

The police report for Steveson and Martinez doesn’t provide any detail on the alleged assault, saying only that the victim reported an sexual attack and went to the hospital for “treatment.”

The incident is the second to hit the Gophers wrestling program in three years. In September 2016, veteran coach J Robinson was fired for his handling of an alleged drug ring among wrestlers that involved the anti-anxiety medication Xanax. Four wrestlers were later suspended.

Steveson was a standout long before he came to the U. He won four straight wrestling championships and compiled a 212-3 record for Apple Valley. He scored 35 wins and two losses in his freshman season with the Gophers and finished third at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Martinez did not wrestle last season and has two years of eligibility remaining. Before joining the Gophers, he wrestled for Fresno City College and was a two-time California Community College champion. He wrestled for Clovis (Calif.) High School and contributed to its 91 consecutive dual meet victories.

Gopher wrestling coach Brandon Eggum declined to comment.

The Martinez family didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.