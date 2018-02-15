Benched Gophers basketball center Reggie Lynch will drop his appeal of sexual misconduct findings, a move that ends his troubled tenure with the University of Minnesota both on the court and off.

Thursday’s announcement came two hours before Lynch was expected at a hearing on campus in his appeal of his expulsion and suspension for incidents in April 2016 involving two women.

In early January, the U’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) found that Lynch was responsible for misconduct in an alleged sexual assault that occurred on April 7, 2016. The EOAA’s finding against Lynch was issued the same day as a separate recommendation that he be suspended for the same student code violations in an unrelated incident that occurred three weeks later.

Lynch immediately appealed the findings, which put his suspension and expulsion on hold. He was benched by the team pending the appeal, although he was still allowed to practice with them.

“I did not commit any of the acts I’m accused of,” Lynch said at a news conference in his attorney’s office. “In today’s climate people automatically assume you’re guilty.”

“My friends, family and anyone who knows me knows the truth; I have never and would never commit any of the acts I am being accused of,” Lynch said. “As the son of an amazing mother, I respect all women. I have become a victim of false allegations, and it deeply saddens me to what that can do to someone’s life.”

Former Gophers basketball star Reggie Lynch appeared at a press conference with his mom Marlene Lynch and attorney Ryan Pacyga.

Lawyer: “Who is the victim”

In dropping the appeal, Lynch’s attorney Ryan Pacyga decried the U’s process for handling sexual misconduct allegations, saying that despite months that lapsed before Lynch’s alleged misconduct was reported, he was allowed little time to appeal.

“There’s a reason why the courts don’t call an accuser a victim in a trial, they wait until the facts play out,” he said. “Who is the victim? Is it the person who is an accuser? Or is it accused?

“It’s a no-win situation,” Pacyga said. “We can do better and we need to do better.”

Lynch’s mother, Marlene Lynch, also attended the news conference. “He is a happy and harmless young man who has been a valuable part of this community,” she said. “Reggie wanted very much to be part of the U and to work his butt off and be successful. At this point we do not feel the appeal process will be fair, unbiased and balanced given the political climate at the U.”

Lynch, an Edina native, last played for the Gophers on Jan. 3 against Illinois. The Gophers won 77-67 and had a 13-3 record. The Gophers have won one game since Lynch was benched. The team is now 14-14.

While being investigated by the EOAA for both complaints, Lynch was allowed to play for the Gophers through the fall start of the basketball season by Coach Richard Pitino and Athletic Director Mark Coyle.

Hearings set for today, next week

The hearing Thursday was to involve a three-person panel of the Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee in a closed-door session. After taking testimony from Lynch and the alleged victim, the panel would vote on whether to agree or disagree with the investigator’s ruling on Lynch’s responsibility. A 2-1 vote carries the decision. After that, one appeal to a university administrator remains a possibility.

A hearing involving a second woman’s allegations was planned for next week.

Lynch, who was recruited by Pitino, transferred from Illinois State to the Gophers in April 2015. He had to sit out the 2015-16 season per NCAA rules.

In May 2016, he was arrested after a freshman accused him of sexual assault. He was released from jail two days later and suspended from the team. Hennepin County prosecutors announced that Lynch wouldn’t be charged in the case.

Lynch first took the court for the Gophers in November 2016. Pacyga said Lynch “intends to pursue is basketball career,” though not at the U. He added that Lynch intends to send a message by dropping the appeal.

“I think Reggie’s standing up for accused people,” Pacyga said. “There’s some people saying the accusers won, or Reggie must have done this if he’s not going to go through the hearing. That’s not what happened. What happened is what does Reggie have to gain?”

“If he does miraculously win, people will say ‘He’s a rapist that got off. He’s still a rapist.’ ” And if he loses … It’s proven that he’s a rapist. It’s a zero-sum game for Reggie Lynch. Somebody had to stand up and say ‘I’m not going to participate in this process if it’s not fair.’ Today that person is Reggie Lynch.”