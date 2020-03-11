The University of Minnesota canceled in-person classes for the rest of this month, and U President Joan Gabel canceled “all nonessential, University-funded travel” because of COVID-19 concerns. Gophers sports teams, however, are still preparing to play their scheduled games and events in various cities across the country.

Paul Rovnak, the athletics department director of communications, said in a statement Wednesday the travel restriction does not affect competing teams “at this time.”

Gophers sports teams are competing this week in Indiana, Hawaii, Louisiana, Tennessee, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Pennsylvania.

“There have been no changes [to the Gophers athletics’ schedule],” Rovnak’s statement said.

But fans won’t be allowed to attend all these events. The NCAA announced a no-spectator policy for championship events because of virus concerns. The Gophers men’s hockey team will play its Big Ten semifinal without fans in attendance at Penn State.

According to Rovnak, athletic director Mark Coyle consults daily with University leadership as well as his own senior leadership about proper next steps. Rovnak also said the U is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health.