Four-star prospects Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Martice Mitchell officially became members of Richard Pitino's 2020 recruiting class by signing Wednesday with the Gophers.

Pitino's two-member 2020 class ranks 44th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten, but the Gophers still have one scholarship available.

Prior Lake five-star senior forward Dawson Garcia will make his decision by the last day of the early signing period Nov. 20. Garcia said Wednesday he narrowed his finalists down to Marquette, Minnesota, Indiana and Memphis.

Hopkins four-star senior guard Kerwin Walton, who has been offered by the Gophers, said he will wait until the late period in the spring to sign. Walton will visit Vanderbilt this weekend.

MARCUS FULLER

U softball signs six

The Gophers softball team signed six players, including two Minnesotans.

The list: Jenna Beckstrom, infielder, Lakeville North; Clare Ceynowa, utility, Brainerd; Rylie Costa, utility, Tracy, Calif.; MacKenzie Denson, outfielder, Mansfield, Texas; Maddy Ehlke, first base, Green Bay, Wis., and catcher Sara Kinch, Temecula, Calif.

U soccer signs six

The Gophers soccer team also signed six players, including two Minnesotans.

They are Sophia Boman, midfielder, Edina; Maddie Baker, forward, West Bend, Wis.; Abbey Canfield, center back, Jackson, Wis.; Josie Wood, forward or outside back, Columbus, Ga.; Abie Frandsen, forward, Monticello, Minn., and Lauren Holland, center back, Skokie, Ill.

Ex-MLB player Johnson dies at 83

Bob Johnson, who spent 11 seasons in the major leagues with seven teams as an infielder, died on Tuesday. Johnson, of St. Paul, was 83. Johnson signed a professional contract after graduating from Edina High School in 1954. He played in the majors from 1960 to 1970 and was a member of the Baltimore Orioles' 1966 World Series champions.

Joel Rippel