The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office is expected to decide this week whether to charge Gophers running back Shannon Brooks for allegedly assaulting his roommate, making it uncertain if Brooks will make his season debut in Friday night’s game against Indiana at TCF Bank Stadium.

Sarah McKenzie, a spokeswoman for the city attorney’s office, said a charging decision is expected to be made by the end of the week.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Brooks is practicing this week but doesn’t know yet if the senior will play. “It’s still evolving,” he said. “I wish I had a better answer for you.”

Brooks was arrested Oct. 14 on suspicion of domestic assault against his male roommate. Neither party was injured, and Brooks was released from Hennepin County jail the next day without charges being filed, though the city attorney’s office continued to investigate.

Brooks, who suffered a torn knee ligament just before spring practice, has not played this season. He did not accompany the team to its game at Nebraska on Saturday.

Brooks has given the Gophers versatility throughout his career, with more than 2,500 all-purpose yards, including 1,728 rushing and 302 receiving. His return could give a boost to an offense that is relying on freshmen Mohamed Ibrahim and Bryce Williams as its primary running backs.

• Fleck said defensive back Antonio Shenault, who left the Nebraska game in the second quarter because of a head injury, might not play Friday. True freshman Jordan Howden saw extensive playing time at safety in Shenault’s absence and finished with eight tackles.

• The Gophers announced their Nov. 3 game at Illinois will be at 2:30 p.m. and televised on BTN.

RANDY JOHNSON