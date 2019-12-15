Gophers senior linebacker Kamal Martin will not play in the Outback Bowl.

The Burnsville native announced his decision on Instagram on Sunday, writing he instead will focus on preparing for the NFL draft. Martin could be a day two, second or third round, pick come April.

Martin missed several games during this 10-2 season. He sat out the opener serving the final leg of a two-game suspension for violating team rules that also took him out of last year's Quick Lane Bowl. He missed the final nonconference game with a foot sprain. He then sat out Maryland and Penn State after enduring an apparent knee injury at Rutgers on Oct. 19.

Despite all that, he still came in second on the team with 66 tackles, including two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack and a pass break-up.

He is the first senior to announce he will not play Jan. 1 against Auburn in Tampa, Fla. But the Gophers have several draft prospects this year, including senior receiver Tyler Johnson, senior defensive end Carter Coughlin and fourth-year sophomore Antoine Winfield Jr.