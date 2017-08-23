Gophers senior associate athletic director Ayo Taylor-Dixon announced he has accepted a similar job at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Taylor-Dixon, hired by interim AD Beth Goetz in March 2016, oversaw Gophers athletics marketing, ticket sales and service and licensing.

“My family and I are excited to be a part of the Georgia Tech family and the Atlanta community,” Taylor-Dixon said in a Georgia Tech news release. “It’s very evident that there is an incredible amount of momentum behind the Yellow Jackets right now.”

Taylor-Dixon was the lone minority among top assistants under Minnesota AD Mark Coyle. There are two other minorities in the broader, 17-member Gophers sports administration team. The Gophers have no minority head coaches.

A Star Tribune story published in July found Minnesota to be near the bottom of the Big Ten in athletics leadership diversity. The research for that story found all Big Ten schools have at least one minority head coach or high-level athletics leader; Minnesota (Taylor-Dixon), Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska had one minority in those positions.

Taylor-Dixon’s title at Georgia Tech will be senior associate athletic director for external operations.