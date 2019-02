5:30 p.m. at Rutgers • BTN, 96.7-FM

Seeking first win in Piscataway, N.J.

Preview: The Gophers (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten), playing their final road game of the regular season, are coming off a 71-69 loss at Maryland last Thursday. Rutgers (19-8, 11-5), playing its second game under acting coach Timothy Eatman, is in third place in the Big Ten. Head coach C. Vivian Stringer said Sunday she would take a leave of absence for health reasons. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 73-53 home victory over Wisconsin on Monday, the same day starting point guard Ciani Cryor was dismissed from the program for violating team policy. Four days earlier, reserve Caitlin Jenkins, averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds, was dismissed. The Gophers defeated Rutgers 60-46 at Williams Arena on Feb. 3.

Players to watch: G Kenisha Bell, who leads the Gophers in scoring (19 points per game), scored a game-high 19 in the victory over Rutgers earlier this month. F Taiye Bello had 11 points and 21 rebounds in the first meeting. F Stasha Carey, a 6-2 senior, leads Rutgers in scoring (12).

Numbers: The Gophers are 0-4 all-time at Rutgers, including an 80-70 overtime loss last season.

joel rippel