Make that five wins in a row for the surging Gophers.

Destiny Pitts scored 27 points and Kenisha Bell 17 as the Gophers defeated Purdue 65-45 on Thurday night in Big Ten women’s basketball at Mackey Arena by dominating the fourth quarter.

Minnesota (18-7, 7-7 Big Ten) led 45-43 into the final 10 minutes but outscored the Boilermakers 20-2 to turn the game into a rout.

The Gopher’ last five-game winning streak in conference play was in 2015, between Feb. 8-21.

Purdue (16-11, 7-7) beat Minnesota 64-53 on Jan. 24 at Williams Arena, but this is the second year in a row that the Gophers have won in West Lafayette.

After trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Boilermakers opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run in the first 1½ minutes. But Pitts answered with a three-pointer — Minnesota’s first of the game in three attempts — to tie it at 30-all. And, after three quarter, Minnesota led 45-43.

That lead quickly grew to 50-43 in the first minute of the fourth when Pitts made a layup and then another three-pointer. And the margin just kept getting bigger.