West Lafayette, IND. - Make that five wins in a row for the surging Gophers.
Destiny Pitts scored 27 points and Kenisha Bell 17 as the Gophers defeated Purdue 65-45 on Thurday night in Big Ten women’s basketball at Mackey Arena by dominating the fourth quarter.
Minnesota (18-7, 7-7 Big Ten) led 45-43 into the final 10 minutes but outscored the Boilermakers 20-2 to turn the game into a rout.
The Gopher’ last five-game winning streak in conference play was in 2015, between Feb. 8-21.
Purdue (16-11, 7-7) beat Minnesota 64-53 on Jan. 24 at Williams Arena, but this is the second year in a row that the Gophers have won in West Lafayette.
After trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Boilermakers opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run in the first 1½ minutes. But Pitts answered with a three-pointer — Minnesota’s first of the game in three attempts — to tie it at 30-all. And, after three quarter, Minnesota led 45-43.
That lead quickly grew to 50-43 in the first minute of the fourth when Pitts made a layup and then another three-pointer. And the margin just kept getting bigger.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.