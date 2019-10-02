ROSEMONT, Ill. — Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino was the first coach at Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday to show support for the California bill passed this week to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“I think it’s progress,” Pitino said. “Over the last couple years, we’re headed in the right direction with taking care of our student-athletes. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to be, but I think it’s a good idea. I know a lot of people are pushing for it. The biggest thing now is just getting everybody on the same page, getting all the states, getting the NCAA and getting everybody working together. The more we can get these guys — I’m all for it.”

Pitino’s comments came two days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that he predicted would spur “dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation.” It happened with proposals being worked on in New York, Florida, Minnesota and other states.

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany expressed his disappointment Wednesday in what the California bill would do to NCAA’s current model.

“It’s a college game, different from the NBA, the Olympics and the playgrounds,” Delany said at the podium. “I hope we can avoid play for play … It’s an educational arrangement for full-time students playing basketball and football.”

Following Pitino’s lead, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said at media day that he was also in favor of paying players for their likeness.

“As a former student-athlete I would have loved to have been compensated for my likeness,” said Hoiberg, who was an All-American at Iowa State. “Playing in my hometown, I think that would be a pretty good deal for me.”

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo joked that Hoiberg was such a big deal in Ames when he played at Iowa State that he “could’ve made a fortune.”