The Gophers moved up four spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press' Top-25 poll released Sunday.

That's the highest ranking for the Gophers since being No. 13 in 2004. The Gophers are currently 8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten conference, coming off a 52-10 victory against Maryland this past Saturday. They're one of nine unbeaten teams left in the FBS.

While on a bye week now, the Gophers will face similarly undefeated Penn State on Nov. 9 at TCF Bank Stadium. The Nittany Lions climbed one spot to a No. 5 ranking.

The Gophers are also ranked No. 13 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Also of note, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck went on WCCO Radio this morning and answered a question about his future with the Gophers. He will be a hot commodity on the coaching market. Here was his response:

"My future at Minnesota is to make sure Minnesota is getting the attention that it deserves getting on a national level for our team, for our coaches, for our state, for our Twin Cities area," Fleck told the show. "That's my responsibility. And I know Heather [Fleck, his wife] and I absolutely love it here, and we're very grateful to our fans and very grateful to our administration and very grateful to our community that have accepted us with open arms. And we've got a lot of things to finish here this year."