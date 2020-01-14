The Gophers ended the 2019 season as a top-10 team.

In the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, released late after Monday's College Football Playoff Championship, the Gophers came in at No. 10. That is the Gophers first postseason national ranking since being No. 20 in 2003. It's their highest since also being No. 10 in 1962.

The Gophers peaked in the poll this year at No. 7. They finished the season 11-2, beating then-No. 9 Auburn when ranked No. 16 in the Outback Bowl to finish the year.

Only Ohio State at No. 3 and Penn State and No. 9 are Big Ten teams ahead of the Gophers. Wisconsin is No. 11, Iowa is No. 15 and Michigan is No. 18 to round out the conference appearances.

