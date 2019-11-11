Two Gophers players earned Big Ten conference weekly awards Monday after taking down a formerly top-five ranked team this past Saturday.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week after completing 18 of his 20 passes in the 31-26 victory against Penn State. He amassed 339 yards and three touchdowns, becoming just the second FBS quarterback in the past 20 years to have multiple games in a single season where he completed 90 percent of his passes (20-attempt minimum). He missed just one of his 22 passes at Purdue in the Big Ten opener. His 21 touchdowns this season ranks third-most for the Gophers and the most since 2006.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., is the Co-Defensive Player of the Week, after tying for a game-high 11 tackles (nine solo) and making two interceptions against Penn State. He returned one pick 33 yards, and both led to touchdowns for his team. His seven interceptions this season already ties a Gophers' record from 1970 and ranks second in the FBS.

The two sophomore brings the Gophers' season total for these awards to eight, tying last year's school record. The No. 7 Gophers are 9-0 with a trip to Iowa coming up this weekend.