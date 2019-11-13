Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, announced Wednesday. The award recognizes the best college quarterback each year and is the oldest and most prestigious honor for signal callers.

A Gophers quarterback has never been a finalist, let alone won the award. Morgan could be the first when the top-three names come out Nov. 25, as he has led the No. 8 Gophers to a 9-0 record this season, with a game at rival Iowa this weekend. The award foundation will announce the winner Dec. 12.

Morgan has completed 131 off 193 passes for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's third in the nation in yards per attempt (10.88), fourth in yards per completion (16.03) and 16th in completion percentage (67.9%). He also comes in fourth for passing efficiency at 191.1.

The sophomore is just three touchdowns away from tying Adam Weber's school record set in 2007. Weber also set the passing yards mark that season at 2,895.