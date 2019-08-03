Gophers sophomore quarterback Zack Annexstad injured his foot Friday at practice and will be out indefinitely.

Annexstad was battling for the starting quarterback job with fellow sophomore Tanner Morgan. The team announced the news of his injury Saturday morning ahead of a 3 p.m. open practice at TCF Bank Stadium.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”

In 2018, Annexstad passed for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions, 1,277 yards and a 51.9 completion percentage. Morgan tallied the same touchdowns, one fewer interception, 1,401 yards and a 58.6 completion percentage.

Fleck will address the media later Saturday. But it seems like Morgan is the likely starter, at least for the season opener Aug. 29 against South Dakota State.

Injuries have plagued Annexstad already in his young career. He endured a recurring ankle injury, first picked up in the third game of the season last year, plus an internal midsection injury four games later that sent him to the hospital. After going 3-4, those injuries forced Annexstad to make way for Morgan. Morgan finished the season at 4-2, including big wins at Wisconsin and in the bowl game.

Annexstad had a tough time even talking about that experience during Tuesday’s media day.

“Last year really slowed me down,” Annexstad said. “And, like, what I can do with my athleticism. And I’m not going to blow you away with a 4.4 40[-yard dash] or anything crazy like that. But you guys didn’t really get to see what I can do.”

Annexstad said his 2018 injury woes made him realize how the game “can be taken away” really quickly, and “situations change in football really fast.”

“I got time after the season just to sit back and kind of reflect on things,” Annexstad said Tuesday. “And it really kind of put things into perspective for me with football, life in general.”