The Big Ten announced its men’s hockey schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, and the Gophers will open the 24-game conference season Nov. 9-10 at Wisconsin and conclude it Feb. 22-23 at home against NCAA runner-up Notre Dame.

The Gophers’ Big Ten home-opening series will be Nov. 23-24 vs. Michigan State.

The Big Ten tournament quarterfinal best-of-three series will be March 8-10, with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 23. All tournament games are on campus sites.

The Gophers are finishing final details on the nonconference portion of the schedule and plan to announce it in the near future. But some games already are known.

** The Gophers and NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth will play a home-and-home series, with Minnesota visiting Duluth on Oct. 6 for the Bulldogs’ season opener and the Bulldogs playing at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Oct. 7.

** On Oct. 27, Minnesota will face North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets to the general public sold out when they went on sale in February 2017.

** The Gophers play Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home series. Minnesota visits the Mavericks on Nov. 2, and MSU Mankato plays at Mariucci on Nov. 3.

** The Gophers will close the regular season March 1 and 2 against Arizona State at Mariucci.

All game times and broadcast information will be announced later. The schedule is subject to change.

Here is the Gophers’ Big Ten schedule:

Nov. 9-10 at Wisconsin

Nov. 23-24 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 vs. Ohio State

Dec. 7-8 at Michigan

Jan. 4-5 vs. Penn State

Jan. 11-12 at Notre Dame

Jan. 18-19 at Michigan State

Jan. 25-26 vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 1-2 vs. Michigan

Feb. 8-9 at Penn State

Feb. 15-16 at Ohio State

Feb. 22-23 vs. Notre Dame