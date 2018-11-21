When Gophers coach P.J. Fleck replaced sophomore right tackle Sam Schlueter with true freshman Daniel Faalele after the Iowa game, he said Schlueter still would play this season.

That’s true, but lately it’s been at a different position.

Wearing No. 48, Schlueter saw action as a blocking tight end against Northwestern on Saturday.

“It gives us the ability to get him on the field, gives us another body,’’ Fleck said of the 6-6, 305-pounder. “Our tight ends are really young. Our tight ends have to be in the weight room.’’

Fleck made the move two weeks ago but had held off on playing Schlueter.

“We started to develop it, but you just don’t put it and throw it in right away,’’ he said. “We wanted to make sure we continued to develop it and build some stuff out of it.’’

Injury update

On Monday, Fleck said he was hopeful that cornerback Terell Smith and left tackle Donnell Greene, who are dealing with leg injuries, would be able to play Saturday at Wisconsin. The coach said Tuesday that, “as of today, it looks like most of the guys will be back.’’

Wisconsin’s preliminary injury report listed quarterback Alex Hornibrook as questionable for Saturday’s game because of a concussion. Hornibrook threw passes after practice Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. If he can’t play, sophomore Jack Coan, who has started three of the past four games, is expected to replace him.

Also listed as questionable were right tackle David Edwards (arm) and running back Taiwan Deal (leg).

Randy Johnson