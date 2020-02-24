GAME RECAP
Impact player
Daniel Oturu, Gophers
The 6-10 sophomore had 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
By the numbers
4 Gophers players who hit at least three three-pointers, including Oturu’s career-high 3-for-5 shooting.
14 Three-pointers by the Gophers, tied for second most in school history.
16 Gophers’ second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds Sunday.
26 Gophers’ margin of victory, most in the series since 2009 and tied for the most at Northwestern since 1985.
MARCUS FULLER
