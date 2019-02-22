GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jordan Poole, Michigan
The sophomore guard scored a season-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor and 5-for-10 from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
13-for-28 Michigan’s three-point shooting, compared to just 3-for-22 in the previous meeting.
6-for-27 Gophers shooting from the floor from starting guards Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur.
53.8 Michigan’s field-goal percentage in the second half.
7 The Wolverines’ blocks, including five from 7-1 center Jon Teske.
MARCUS FULLER
