GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jordan Poole, Michigan

The sophomore guard scored a season-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor and 5-for-10 from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

13-for-28 Michigan’s three-point shooting, compared to just 3-for-22 in the previous meeting.

6-for-27 Gophers shooting from the floor from starting guards Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur.

53.8 Michigan’s field-goal percentage in the second half.

7 The Wolverines’ blocks, including five from 7-1 center Jon Teske.

MARCUS FULLER