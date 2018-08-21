Gophers men’s basketball Big Ten schedule
Dec. 2 (Sun.) at Ohio State
Dec. 5 (Wed.) vs. Nebraska
Jan. 3 (Thu.) at Wisconsin
Jan. 8 (Tue.) vs. Maryland
Jan. 12 (Sat.) vs. Rutgers
Jan. 16 (Wed.) at Illinois
Jan. 19 (Sat.) vs. Penn State
Jan. 22 (Tue.) at Michigan
Jan. 27 (Sun.) vs. Iowa
Jan. 30 (Wed.) vs. Illinois
Feb. 3 (Sun.) at Purdue
Feb. 6 (Wed.) vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 9 (Sat.) at Michigan State
Feb. 13 (Wed.) at Nebraska
Feb. 16 (Sat.) vs. Indiana
Feb. 21 (Thu.) vs. Michigan
Feb. 24 (Sun.) at Rutgers
Feb. 28 (Thu.) at Northwestern
March 5 (Tue.) vs. Purdue
March 8 (Fri.) at Maryland
March 13 (Wed.) Big Ten tournament begins in Chicago
Gophers
Pitino's Gophers open Big Ten play at Ohio State, return to face Nebraska
Three of the final four Big Ten games for Richard Pitino's team are on the road.
Sports
Shurmur has praise for Bridgewater
Reunited in New York but with different teams, Pat Shurmur has a piece of advice for the NFL about Teddy Bridgewater."Don't sleep on Teddy," the…
Sports
O-line woes could be even worse
In March 2017, left tackles Matt Kalil and Riley Reiff were free agents. It was reported that Kalil, drafted No. 4 overall by the Vikings…
Twins
Giants catcher Buster Posey facing season-ending hip surgery
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey might need hip surgery that would end his season.
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: A catch worth holding up
A look at this week's memorable catches from area waters.
