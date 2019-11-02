GOPHERS’ STARTING FIVE

Marcus Carr, 6-2, sophomore, guard: Sat out last season after the NCAA denied his waiver to play immediately. Could be the team’s answer at point guard after starting 27 games for Pittsburgh.

Payton Willis, 6-4, junior, guard: After two seasons at Vanderbilt, the Arkansas native transferred and sat out last season. Unofficially tabbed as Minnesota’s MVP of the three-game foreign tour to Italy.

Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, sophomore, guard: Led all Big Ten freshmen and set a school freshman record with 77 three-pointers last season, including five in an NCAA tournament win vs. Louisville.

Alihan Demir, 6-9, senior, forward: Turkey native and graduate transfer from Drexel averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a junior.

Daniel Oturu, 6-10, sophomore, center: Led Big Ten freshmen in rebounds (7.0), blocks (46), field goal percentage (55.1) and double-doubles (eight) while also averaging 10.8 points in 2018-19.

Marcus Fuller