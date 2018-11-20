8 p.m. vs. Santa Clara • Vancouver Convention Centre • BTN; 100.3-FM

U goes for 4-0 start vs. winless Broncos

Preview: The Gophers (3-0) play the second of three games in the Vancouver Showcase on Tuesday against Santa Clara (0-3). The Broncos, who lost at home to Prairie View and California Irvine, fell to Washington 82-68 in their opening game in Canada on Sunday, giving up 32 points to Huskies guard Jaylen Norwell. They played that game without senior guard K.J. Feagin, who was sidelined because of a broken bone in his thumb. Feagin averaged 17.5 points per game last season, but he scored only 10 points combined in his first two games this year. The Gophers have won all three previous meetings with Santa Clara, the most recent a 68-50 victory at Williams Arena in December 2007.

Players to watch: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrancic scored 21 points vs. Washington. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Toronto is averaging 9.3 points per game. … Gophers F Jordan Murphy had 14 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s 69-64 victory over Texas A&M. With 944 career rebounds, Murphy is 13 away from becoming the school’s all-time leading rebounder, surpassing second-place Kevin McHale (950) and No. 1 Mychal Thompson (956).

Numbers: Broncos F Josh Martin, a graduate transfer, was part of Richard Pitino’s first full Gophers recruiting class in 2014, but he transferred to Cal Poly after playing in seven games. Martin started Sunday but was scoreless in 21 minutes.

MARCUS FULLER