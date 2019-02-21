6 p.m. at No. 8 Maryland • No TV, 96.7-FM
Terps offer tough test
Gophers update: The Gophers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) are on a six-game conference winning streak, tied for the second-longest in program history. The past two games — a 20-point win at Purdue and a 30-point win vs. Penn State — have been blowouts. Now the question is whether the Gophers — owners of the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten (58.8 ppg) — can slow high-scoring Maryland. Leading the way: G Kenisha Bell, who has averaged 19.3 points during the streak. Destiny Pitts has averaged 20 points per game during the streak, shooting 46.8 percent overall and 41.0 on three-pointers. Big Ten Plus will stream the game live.
Maryland update: The Terrapins (23-2, 12-3) had their eight-game winning streak ended at Iowa on Sunday, dropping Maryland into a tie for first place in the Big Ten with the Hawkeyes. Maryland has the best points differential in the conference, thanks to the third-best scoring defense (59.3) and an offense also ranked third (76.1). Maryland’s attack is well-balanced. Guards Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson are deadly on three-pointers and the Terrapins rank second in the conference in both overall shooting (46.8) and three-point shooting (37.2). G Kalia Charles leads the team in scoring (15.7), followed by Mikesell (13.8) and F Stephanie Jones (13.1).
Kent Youngblood
