Gophers getting home
A look at how the U’s scoring average (points per page) has improved in P.J. Fleck’s three seasons:
Year PPG Nat. rank
2017 22.1 108th
2018 28.9 65th
2019* 37.6 15th
* – through nine games
A look at how the U's scoring average (points per page) has improved in P.J. Fleck's three seasons: