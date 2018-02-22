GAME RECAP

Impact player

Nate Mason, Gophers

The senior guard scored 33 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field on Senior Night. Mason had 19 second-half points, while also finishing with six assists in 40 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

61 Iowa’s shooting percentage in the second half, which included Isiah Moss scoring 26 of his 32 points on 9-for-12 shooting

23-35 Gophers’ free-throw shooting, including going 20-for-30 in the second half

1,701 Mason’s career scoring in four seasons, which ranks seventh all-time in Gophers history, three points behind Kevin McHale.

10 rebounds each for Bakary Konate and Jordan Murphy.

MARCUS FULLER