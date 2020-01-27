5 p.m. at No. 17 Indiana BTN, 96.7-FM

Gophers, Indiana in poor form

Preview: The Gophers (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten), who have lost six of their past seven games, are coming off a 72-62 loss at home to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Indiana (15-5, 5-3), ranked No. 17, ended a three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory at Penn State on Thursday. The teams met twice last season. The Gophers won at Indiana 65-61 in the only regular-season meeting. The Hoosiers defeated the Gophers 66-58 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Players to watch: Gophers G Jasmine Brunson has scored in double figures four consecutive games. Brunson, who is averaging 9.4 points per game, scored 12 against Wisconsin. G Jasmine Powell, who is averaging 8.9 points, made a season-high three three-pointers Wednesday. Junior G Ali Patberg leads the Hoosiers in scoring (13.3) and assists (5.1). G Grace Berger, a sophomore, is averaging 13.2 points. F Mackenzie Holmes, a 6-3 freshman, is averaging 12.2 points and shooting 67% from the field.

Numbers: The Hoosiers have just one senior on their 15-player roster, F Brenna Wise. Indiana has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past four seasons (NCAA twice and WNIT twice). The Hoosiers reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season after winning the WNIT in 2018.

JOEL RIPPEL