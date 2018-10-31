The Gophers broke a four-game losing streak against Indiana last week and need two more victories to become bowl eligible. Can they get one of them against Illinois?
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM 195, Sirius 206, Streaming 990.
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Randy Johnson's game prediction
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
Team statistics: Gophers | Illinois
Latest Illinois news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
