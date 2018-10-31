Vikings

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings at the midpoint of the 2018 season. (2:00) On a season-altering stretch through the NFC North. (8:00) Do we know the Vikings' identity? (16:00) Evaluating Kirk Cousins midway through his first Vikings season. (30:00) Your Twitter questions on play calling, clock management and Dalvin Cook.