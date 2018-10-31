The Gophers broke a four-game losing streak against Indiana last week and need two more victories to become bowl eligible. Can they get one of them against Illinois?

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: BTN

Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM 195, Sirius 206, Streaming 990.

Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King

Randy Johnson's game prediction

Big Ten scoreboard and schedule

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Zack Annexstad

Team statistics: Gophers | Illinois

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Illinois

Latest Illinois news and national rankings

Latest Gophers news and national rankings

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Coach P. J. Fleck

College football scoreboard and schedule

 

 