The Gophers prepared themselves for a small crowd Friday night.

Fewer than 2,000 people showed up to each of the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal games the Gophers played host to last year, a snowstorm and the high school boys’ hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center deterring fans from traveling to 3M Arena at Mariucci.

So when an announced crowd of just 2,012 showed up Friday, the Gophers probably weren’t that surprised.

“Coaches stressed a lot on sticking to Gopher hockey,” senior defenseman Tyler Nanne said earlier this week. “The crowds may not be there due to the state tournament, but we can let that dictate our play.”

But that didn’t look to be the case, as the Gophers dropped 1-0 to Notre Dame in the first game of a best-of-three series. The two teams meet again 7 p.m. Friday, which the Gophers will have to win to force a winner-take-all match 6 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, the Gophers’ season is likely over, as they outside the NCAA tournament field in the PairWise rankings.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko directed his team during a game last month.

Slow starts have plagued the Gophers on and off all season, and Friday was no different. They managed only two shots in the first period, compared to the Fighting Irish’s 12. Part of that is the nature of postseason hockey, which tends to boast much closer and more physical contests. But that can also easily expose any lack of energy.

“It’s just playoff hockey,” Gophers sophomore forward Blake McLaughlin said earlier this week. “If you can’t get up for it, I don’t know what you’re doing playing hockey.”

The second period only exacerbated the shot disparity when freshman defenseman Matt Staudacher left the game with a five-minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head. While the Gophers successfully killed off that lengthy penalty, they ended the period outshot 10-6.

Notre Dame also found the breakthrough goal in the second period. Off a faceoff, Notre Dame junior winger Colin Theisen took a shot from the slot that Gophers junior goaltender Jack LaFontaine parried. But the puck dribbled away from him, allowing Notre Dame freshman winger Trevor Janicke to flick home the rebound.

In the third period, the Gophers had their own chance at a long power play, though it came at the expense of their fourth-line center. Notre Dame sophomore defenseman Spencer Stastney left the game after checking Gophers freshman forward Jack Perbix from behind. Perbix limped off the ice, not putting any weight on his left leg after an apparent knee injury. His skate appeared to have stuck in the ice while he was hit, bending his knee at an awkward angle.

The Gophers couldn’t convert any chances on that, though, tallying just 12 total shots. So they’ll play for their season Saturday. Gophers coach Bob Motzko said that’s the mentality he’s seen recent opponents Penn State and Michigan play with, and he’s hoping his team has adopted that grit as well.

“I hope there’s a desperation,” Motzko said earlier this week. “… Rehashing last weekend, but that’s where I really saw Michigan’s older players just go. They were in the saddle a little taller doing those things. So we’ve got to be quick learners. We got to be a quick study on the job, because we’re going after it right now.”