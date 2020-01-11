After scoring nine goals combined in their past two games to win the Mariucci Classic, the Gophers left their offense at home.

No. 20 Michigan State beat the Gophers 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of a Big Ten men’s hockey series at Munn Ice Arena.

The Spartans (11-9-1, 7-3-1) led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second. The Gophers’ lone goal came at 13 minutes, 38 seconds of the third when Jackson Lacombe scored for the first time this season on a power play.

Michigan State’s first two goals came 24 seconds apart in the opening period. Mitch Lewandowski scored on a power play at 7:23 and, on the next shift, Gianluca Esteves got his second goal of the season. Patrick Khodorenko got the third goal, his team-leading 11th, with 1:32 left in the period.

The Gophers (7-10-4, 2-5-4-3) switched goalie for the second period, replacing Jack LaFontaine, who had given up three goals on nine shots, with Jared Moe.

Sam Saliba beat Moe midway through the second to make it 4-0 Spartans.

John Lethemon stopped 25 shots for the Spartans, Moe 14 for the Gophers over the last two periods.