On the night the Gophers honored their 1979 NCAA championship hockey team during a 40th anniversary celebration, Wisconsin crashed the party.

Peter Tischke’s goal broke a tie 4 minutes, 2 seconds into the third period, and the Badgers held on from there to defeat the Gophers 4-3 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The game drew an announced crowd of 10,686, an arena record.

Three power-play goals by the Gophers proved to be not enough as the Badgers salvaged a series split after Minnesota won 9-4 in Friday’s opener.

It was clear to the Gophers’ Tyler Sheehy what has to change.

“We’ve got to be better five-on-five,” he said. “We can’t have all our goals on the power play.”

Rem Pitlick scored two power-play goals and Brent Gates Jr. one as the Gophers (10-11-4, 7-6-3 Big Ten) went 3-for-5 with the man advantage. But Wisconsin (9-11-4, 5-5-4-1), which had the nation’s 58th-ranked penalty kill (79.2 percent) among 60 teams, snuffed out two Minnesota power plays in the third period.

Wisconsin players celebrated with defenseman Peter Tischke (6) after he scored the game winning goal in the third period.

Linus Weissbach and Dominick Mersch each had a goal and an assist, and Mick Messner also scored for Wisconsin. Goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 29 saves.

Sheehy had three assists and Brannon McManus two for the Gophers, who got 28 saves from Mat Robson.

The Gophers got their first power play at 10:52 of the first, when Wisconsin’s Will Johnson was called for slashing, and Pitlick made the Badgers pay. Pitlick patiently picked his spot and sniped a shot past a screened Lebedeff at 11:49 of the first.

The Badgers kept the puck in the Minnesota end for much of the rest of the first, building a 12-4 edge in shots on goal with four minutes left in the period. Lebedeff kept it 1-0 by making a big save on a shot by the Gophers’ Garrett Wait in tight with 3:34 left in the period.

The Badgers tied it 1-1 at 3:15 of the second period when Robson made a save on Mersch but lost track of the puck in the crease. It trickled behind Robson, and he used his right pad to sweep it out of the goal, but a video review overturned the call on the ice, with officials ruling the puck had completely crossed the goal line.

Wisconsin took 2-1 lead at 6:10 of second. The puck squirted out from a group of players near Robson in front of the crease, and Weissbach slapped it in. Video review confirmed the goal.

The Gophers quickly tied it 2-2 on a power-play goal by Gates at 7:41. With Wisconsin’s Seamus Malone off for hooking, McManus found Gates between the circles, and the senior fired the puck past Lebedeff for his 10th goal of the season.

Minnesota made it 3-for-3 on the power play on a nice tic-tac-toe play for Pitlick’s second goal of the game at 9:58.

Wisconsin tied it 3-3 with 5:11 left in the second when a wide-open Messner took a pass from Wyatt Kalynuk and beat Robson on a rush.

The Gophers had their fourth power-play chance 1:29 into the third period, but Wisconsin got its first kill. After Tischke’s goal, Minnesota got another power play with 11:58 left when Kalynuk cross-checked Pitlick, but the Badgers killed that penalty, too.

The Gophers played without freshman Sammy Walker, who was out for undisclosed reasons.