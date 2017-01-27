Gallery: Minnesota Gophers forward Brent Gates Jr. (10) brings the puck up the ice, he would score later in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Gophers forward Brent Gates Jr. (10) had to receive medical attention after an injury to his nose. He would score the Gophers' only goal of the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Gophers forward Brent Gates Jr. (10) is swarmed by teammates Jake Bischoff (28), Tyler Sheehy (22) and Justin Kloos (25) after scoring his second goal of the game with less than a minute left in the game.

Gallery: Minnesota Gophers defenseman Jake Bischoff (28) shoots the puck, teammate Brent Gates Jr. (10) would burry the rebound with 39 seconds left in the game. Gophers fall to UMD Bulldogs 3-2.

Despite its proximity to the U campus, Gophers coach Don Lucia cautioned against the assumption that Xcel Energy Center would feel like home on Friday. The Gophers were designated as the visiting team in their opening game of the North Star College Cup against Minnesota Duluth, and they were 4-6-1 in their past 11 games at the St. Paul arena.

“It’s very much a neutral-site game,’’ Lucia said. “And with four really good teams (in the tournament), anyone could win it.’’

Friday, the advantage went to No. 2 UMD. The Bulldogs beat the No. 6 Gophers 3-2, earning a date against St. Cloud State in Saturday’s championship game. UMD (16-5-4) overcame a 1-0 deficit with three consecutive goals, extending its win streak over the Gophers to a program-record seven consecutive games.

The Gophers (14-7-2) took a 1-0 lead on Brent Gates’ power-play goal at five minutes, five seconds of the first period. UMD evened it when Riley Tufte scored with 1:09 remaining in the first, then seized a 2-1 advantage on Alex Iafallo’s goal during a five-on-three power play. Avery Peterson scored at 8:34 of the third to extend UMD’s lead to 3-1.

Gates scored on a power play with 38.9 seconds remaining to cut it to 3-2 as the Gophers outshot UMD 22-2 in the third period.

St. Cloud State, the defending North Star Cup champion, beat Bemidji State 2-1 in Friday’s early game. Saturday’s championship and third-place games will be the last in the history of the four-year-old event, which will be discontinued because of a lack of fan interest.

UMD Bulldogs wing Alex Iafallo (14) brings the puck up the ice in the first period.

The Gophers won the first North Star College Cup in 2014, skating to a tie with the Bulldogs in the title game and winning it in a shootout. Since then, they had gone 0-4 in the tournament.

Friday, they hoped to get back on track after a 5-3 loss at Wisconsin last Saturday ended a seven-game win streak. They also hoped to set themselves up for a run at the North Star Cup trophy. In the tournament’s brief history, no team has won it twice.

The two teams played evenly throughout the first period. The Gophers struck first, scoring on their opening power play. With UMD’s Adam Johnson in the box for holding, the Gophers’ Vinni Lettieri raced into the Bulldogs’ zone along the right boards, carrying the puck behind the net. He spotted Gates alone in the slot and got the puck to him for a one-timer and a 1-0 lead.

In the waning minutes of the period, the Bulldogs tied it with aid from a Gophers mistake. As the Gophers tried to clear the puck from deep in their zone, Tufte intercepted it at the right boards inside the blue line. He stickhandled into the right circle and beat goalie Eric Schierhorn for an unassisted goal and a 1-1 tie.

Each team finished the first period with 12 shots on goal. UMD took charge in the second, controlling the play for long stretches and putting pressure on the Gophers defense.

The Gophers got three shots on goal in the first 4:56 of the period. They managed only two more through the final 15:04 as UMD outshot them 15-5 in the period and gained its first lead on Iafallo’s power-play goal. With Leon Bristedt and Ryan Lindgren in the penalty box, Iafallo got the puck at the goal line to the right of the net and fired a sharp-angle shot that hit Schierhorn and went in, putting the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 at 6:48 of the second.

A pair of UMD penalties put the Gophers on the power play for 3:46 early in the third period, but they could not score.

