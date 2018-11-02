Richard Pitino’s Twitter game was on fire this early this week when he was quick to post a blog about his team’s performance after the first scrimmage in front of Gophers faithful at Williams Arena.

Pitino knows his fans love hearing about his player evaluations. He doesn’t hold back. He’s honest. He shows off the comedic side of his personality, like calling Hunt Conroy, a walk-on from Louisiana, an “Obnoxious New Orleans Saints fan.”

There was nothing funny, though, about his thoughts of the Gophers defense during the scrimmage. The sixth-year coach graded his players a D-minus as a group. They weren’t active and disruptive enough.

Spirited practices this week in response turned into a stifling effort defensively in Thursday night’s 109-53 exhibition victory over Minnesota Duluth at the Barn.

Better defense led to better offense. Isaiah Washington came off the bench to lead seven players in double figures with 18 points. Cretin Derham-Hall product Daniel Oturu also had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Gophers, who shot 67 percent and won the rebounding battle 52-30.

Minnesota showed off a more up-tempo offense. Defensive stops were followed by quick outlet passes to get the ball up the court in transition. Layups meant high percentage shots. Pitino’s team went 11-for-11 from the field to open the game, including on a give-and-go sequence between Washington and Oturu for a dunk and 24-9 lead to cap a 10-0 run.

Exhibition Gophers 109, Minnesota Duluth 53 Season Opener: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Nebraska Omaha (no TV)

Duluth went scoreless for 3 minutes, 28 seconds in the first half and missed 11 straight field goals to fall behind 59-20 on two free throws from Dupree McBrayer at 1:14.

McBrayer missed Sunday’s scrimmage to deal with a family emergency, but returned to the team and had 11 points in the first half Thursday to lead all scorers. Minnesota led 61-25 at halftime, while holding its Division II opponent to 10-for-40 shooting from the field.

There was an obvious size advantage with the U’s starting point guard Amir Coffey (6-8) three inches taller than Duluth’s center Sean Burns (6-5).

Oturu started at center in place of injured big man Eric Curry, who is out at least a month after knee surgery Monday. His length and athleticism at 6-10 was too much to handle for the Bulldogs. Oturu scored 10 points in the first half.

The Gophers outscored the Bulldogs 52-18 in points in the paint — and that’s with All-Big Ten senior forward Jordan Murphy getting basically a night off with 11 points in 13 minutes.

The Gophers saw all 10 players who played in the first 20 minutes get on the scoreboard, including newcomers Oturu, Jarvis Omersa (11 points), Gabe Kalscheur (12 points), Brock Stull (10 points) and Matz Stockman.

It will be up to Minnesota’s coaches to figure out how to keep the lineups that worked so well in the first half together to defend the way they need to when the season begins Tuesday against Nebraska Omaha.