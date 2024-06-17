Searchers know the location of a vehicle seen entering the Minnesota River in Bloomington, but they have struggled to remove it from the water.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol and supporting law enforcement agencies headed to the Lyndale Avenue boat launch in Bloomington "on a report of a vehicle entering the Minnesota River," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Megan Larson said in a statement.

"Bystanders observed the vehicle enter the water and become fully submerged," Larson's statement continued.

The Water Patrol found the vehicle with underwater sonar equipment, but the strong current made it unsafe for divers to enter the river, Larson said. Attempts to pull the vehicle out of the water were also unsuccessful.

Recovery efforts resumed Monday morning, the spokeswoman said. She declined to say if searchers believe the vehicle is occupied.