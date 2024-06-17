A central Minnesota woman and longtime dispatcher for the Morrison County Sheriff's Office died while whitewater rafting in western Canada, her family and officials said.

Linda Lee Day, 56, of Upsala, worked in law enforcement in Morrison County since 2008. Her obituary and the Sheriff's Office both confirmed her death.. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

"She was a caring person and always went out of her way, putting others first," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Linda touched many lives and she was recognized for the way she handled many critical incidents throughout her career."

Day previously worked as an emergency medical technical/paramedic for Gold Cross Ambulance and as a member of the Upsala First Response Team.

Camp Lebanon near Upsala posted on Facebook soon after Day's death that she was its program director from 1992 to 2007, after time as a counselor.

"Linda touched the lives of thousands of campers and staff," the camp's posting read.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at Living Hope Church in Little Falls, Minn., with visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be held later in Bayport.