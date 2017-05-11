The old saying is that it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

In this case, luckily, that means it is in fact all still fun and games.

Let me explain.

On Thursday Gophers gymnast Zach Liebler posted a video on Twitter of All-America teammate Jalon Stephens practicing on the high bar inside Cooke Hall. Take a look:

While the equipment collapse and subsequent fall look alarming, Stephons confirmed Liebler's report that it was (all things considered) a best case scenario finish.

In the video posted to Twitter, someone toward the end says, "That video is so viral."

You decide.