Senior goalie Sydney Scobee, who helped the Gophers finish second in the WCHA women’s league regular season, was to the All-WCHA first team, while league champion Wisconsin and Ohio State each placed two players and Minnesota Duluth one on the squad.

Scobee led the WCHA in goals-against average (1.56), save percentage (.934), wins (24 overall, 17 in league play), shutouts (eight) and minutes (1,923:48). She is joined on the first team by Wisconsin forwards Daryl Watts and Abby Roque, Ohio State forward Emma Maltais and defender Jincy Dunne, and Minnesota Duluth defender Ashton Bell.

Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle and defender Emily Brown earned second-team honors, along with Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes and goalie Maddie Rooney, and Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley and defender Mekenzie Steffen.

Gophers forwards Sarah Potomak and Taylor Heise were named to the third team, along with Minnesota Duluth forward Sydney Brodt, Minnesota State defender Anna Wilgren and Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques and goalie Andrea Braendli.

Minnesota defender Madeline Wethington earned all-rookie honors, along with Minnesota State forward Kelsey King and goalie Calla Frank, St. Cloud State forward Klara Hymlarova, Bemidji State forward Reece Hunt and Ohio State defender Teghen Inglis.

The WCHA Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Outstanding Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday. The overall WCHA Player of the Year will be recognized March 7.

The WCHA's best-of-three first-round playoffs begin Friday.