– Gophers coach Richard Pitino was in a familiar spot a year ago when his Gophers basketball team was experiencing a rough stretch in late February going into Northwestern.

Forget about NCAA tournament hopes. Pitino was trying to keep his players from hearing all the negative noise about their coach and the program.

The perception eventually changed about Pitino and the Gophers after they turned the season around following a victory in Evanston. They’ll try to follow that same path this year after making 14 three-pointers in an 83-57 win Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena snapped a three-game slide.

The Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who tied for the second most three-pointers in school history, were desperate to get their confidence back after humbling back-to-back losses at home that took them out of the NCAA tournament mix and brought heavy criticism on Pitino.

They answered in a big way Sunday behind sophomore Daniel Oturu, who had 13 of his 22 points in the first half to help his team control the game seemingly from the opening tip.

Even when Minnesota played poorly and lost games this season, it seemed Oturu was the only bright spot until recently. The 6-foot-10 center posted two of his worst games in Big Ten play in a row, including just 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in Wednesday’s 12-point loss against Indiana.

Before the Gophers could get themselves back on track offensively, they had to get Oturu dominating again. That’s just what happened against the Wildcats (6-20, 1-15), who lost their 11th straight game.

Oturu, who had 10 NBA scouts in attendance watching him, was aggressive from the outset. The former Cretin-Derham Hall star also contributed to the three-point barrage as well. He nailed a career-high three shots from three, including the first after Northwestern took an early lead in the first half.

Sophomore Gabe Kalscheur followed with another from long distance. After Oturu scored twice more in the paint, Marcus Carr drilled his first three of the game. Suddenly, the Gophers sunk as many threes as they did going 4-for-25 in the loss against the Hoosiers. Four different players hit shots from deep.

The Gophers entered Sunday ranking last in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (27.6) and field goal percentage (39.4), but that wasn’t the same team that showed up against Northwestern.

Late in the first half, Minnesota ended on a 7-0 run and held the Wildcats scoreless for the last 2:42. Kalscheur’s three-pointer gave his team a 44-28 halftime lead.

Kalscheur bounced back from his 1-for-11 performance against Indiana to have 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting from three-point range. Payton Willis added 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the arc.

It wasn’t just Oturu scoring in the post that opened up the Gophers’ shooters on the perimeter. Carr also attacked the basket to put pressure on the defense. He finished with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting, to go with seven assists.

The Gophers also won the rebounding battle 48-29 on Sunday, which included 16 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

Before Wednesday’s loss against Indiana at home, the Gophers joined Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin and Rutgers as the only Big Ten teams that hadn’t lost more than two games in a row since November.

Maryland is alone in first place in the Big Ten. Iowa and Wisconsin are tied for second place. Rutgers was right there fighting for a spot in the league’s upper echelon. But the Gophers entered Sunday’s game near the bottom of the standings after their first three-game losing streak in Big Ten play. Something that nine other conference teams already experienced.