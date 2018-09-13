RJ ranks ’em:
1. Wisconsin (2-0)
Badgers keep rolling along, and they should roll over BYU with their Big Ten opener at Iowa a week away. Last week: 1
2. Ohio State (2-0, 1-0)
This Saturday night trip to face No. 15 TCU in Arlington, Texas, will be telling for the Buckeyes. Last week: 2
3. Penn State (2-0)
With 51-6 rout of Pitt, Nittany Lions woke up after their opening-week scare. Last week: 6
4. Iowa (2-0)
Stout defense carried Hawkeyes to a 13-3 win over Iowa State. But their offense needs a lot of work. Last week: 4.
5. Michigan (1-1)
Wolverines face SMU in a tune-up for their Big Ten opener vs. Nebraska. Last week: 7
6. Maryland (2-0)
Terrapins are one of the two biggest surprises in the Big Ten. The other’s in Dinkytown. Last week: 8
7. Gophers (2-0)
Win over Fresno State was gritty – and costly, with Rodney Smith injured for the season. Last week: 10
8. Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)
Wildcats have lost two in a row to Duke by a combined score of 62-24. Last week: 3
9. Michigan State (1-1)
The Spartans, licking their wounds from loss at Arizona State, are idle this week. Last week: 5.
10. Indiana (2-0)
Beat Ball State and the Hoosiers will be halfway to bowl eligibility. Last week: 12
11. Nebraska (0-1)
The Huskers must recover from their Colorado loss vs. Troy on Saturday before their trip to the Big House. Last week: 9
12. Purdue (0-2, 0-1)
Missouri this week, Boston College next week will be challenging for Boilers. Last week: 11
13. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1)
Watch out, Knights: This trip to Kansas might not be a gimme. Last week: 13
14. Illinois (2-0)
Beat South Florida on Saturday at home and people will notice. Last week: 14
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.