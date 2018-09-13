RJ ranks ’em:

1. Wisconsin (2-0)

Badgers keep rolling along, and they should roll over BYU with their Big Ten opener at Iowa a week away. Last week: 1

2. Ohio State (2-0, 1-0)

This Saturday night trip to face No. 15 TCU in Arlington, Texas, will be telling for the Buckeyes. Last week: 2

3. Penn State (2-0)

With 51-6 rout of Pitt, Nittany Lions woke up after their opening-week scare. Last week: 6

4. Iowa (2-0)

Stout defense carried Hawkeyes to a 13-3 win over Iowa State. But their offense needs a lot of work. Last week: 4.

5. Michigan (1-1)

Wolverines face SMU in a tune-up for their Big Ten opener vs. Nebraska. Last week: 7

6. Maryland (2-0)

Terrapins are one of the two biggest surprises in the Big Ten. The other’s in Dinkytown. Last week: 8

7. Gophers (2-0)

– and costly, with Rodney Smith injured for the season. Last week: 10

8. Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)

Wildcats have lost two in a row to Duke by a combined score of 62-24. Last week: 3

9. Michigan State (1-1)

The Spartans, licking their wounds from loss at Arizona State, are idle this week. Last week: 5.

10. Indiana (2-0)

Beat Ball State and the Hoosiers will be halfway to bowl eligibility. Last week: 12

11. Nebraska (0-1)

The Huskers must recover from their Colorado loss vs. Troy on Saturday before their trip to the Big House. Last week: 9

12. Purdue (0-2, 0-1)

Missouri this week, Boston College next week will be challenging for Boilers. Last week: 11

13. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1)

Watch out, Knights: This trip to Kansas might not be a gimme. Last week: 13

14. Illinois (2-0)

Beat South Florida on Saturday at home and people will notice. Last week: 14