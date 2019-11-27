The Gophers moved up two spots to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, following their bounceback victory Saturday at Northwestern.

Entering Saturday’s game vs. Wisconsin with the Big Ten West Division outright title on the line, Minnesota (10-1) remains in the playoff picture, but it took more than just the 38-22 win at Northwestern last week.

“I think there’s still a very strong case that Minnesota can control its own destiny,” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the telecast.

Of course, that was a much-needed response for the Gophers after their first loss of the year the previous week at Iowa.

But P.J. Fleck’s squad also got help from others dropping in the rankings and watching their playoff hopes dashed. Oregon fell to Arizona State and Penn State fell to Ohio State last weekend. The Ducks went from No. 6 to No. 14, and the Nittany Lions went from No. 8 to No. 10.

The CFP rankings changed slightly with Ohio State replacing LSU at No. 1. The Tigers dropped one spot to No. 2, followed by Clemson and Georgia. The next five were Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Baylor.

The Badgers remained at No. 12.