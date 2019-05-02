The Gophers have their first official game time in for the 2019 season, and it's a doozy.

At least if you're on deadline or reserve your Saturday evenings for sleep and/or revelry. I'll let you guess which one applies to me.

Anyhow, the Gophers kick off their second game of the season and first on the road at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Fresno State. CBS Sports Network and 100.3-FM will have the broadcasts.

That's the only start time so far for the Gophers. But I, personally, can't wait for my first road trip on the beat to be a West coast deadline challenge.