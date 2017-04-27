State Rep. Matt Dean is running for governor in 2018, he said Thursday.

The Dellwood Republican enters a large and growing field, but is the first Republican of significant statewide stature to announce a run, first reported by the Pioneer Press.

One of Dean’s closest rivals could be from his own legislative caucus. House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, is also mulling a bid.

Dean, an architect by training, is in his seventh term and served as majority leader in 2011-12. He is currently chairman of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee, shepherding a large and complex budget — nearly $14 billion, or almost one-third of the total state budget — through the Legislature.

“Right now Minnesotans are looking for practical solutions, and they are very tired of governing by politics. When you’re not protected by government or a union or a lobbyist, things don’t work out so well for you. Middle class Minnesotans see that,” Dean said in a phone interview. He said fixing the health care system would be a top priority.

Dean’s wife is a physician and they have three children.

Both parties view the 2018 governor’s race as one of the most important statewide elections in years. A Republican victory would likely secure both the Legislature and the executive branch for the first time in decades.

In addition to Daudt, other Republicans considering a run for governor include Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, GOP Party Chairman Keith Downey, 2014 Republican nominee Jeff Johnson and a handful of other state legislators including Sen. David Osmek of Mound and Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake. Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman has announced he is running.

Several DFLers have officially joined the governor’s race: U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, state Reps. Erin Murphy of St. Paul and Tina Liebling of Rochester, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. Other candidates still considering it are U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, Attorney General Lori Swanson and state Rep. Paul Thissen of Minneapolis.