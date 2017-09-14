Twenty years after debuting in Lowertown, St. Paul, Golden’s has closed its doors.

The long-standing deli announced its departure – as well as the emergence of a new restaurant in its place – with a long, heart-felt statement on its website, giving nods to the “creative” local community Golden’s hosted often in regular events.

Brothers Jim and David Golden began the deli as a bagel sandwich stand in 1984, first at the University of St. Thomas and Macalester College, then at the St. Paul Farmer’s Market. Golden's will keep its market location on the weekends.

Succeeding them at 275 E. 4th St. in the Northwestern Building later this fall will be Biergarten Germania, featuring modern beer hall décor, a giant inflatable screen for European soccer matches and dishes originating from Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.

Golden’s is best known for its use of local produce, for its bagel sandwiches, fair-trade coffee and freshly squeezed lemonade. The deli also played host to many in the local artistic community and was active in raising money for several causes.

“It’s been an honor to have been part of the Lowertown community these last 20 years,” Jim Golden said in the release. “As well as bringing locally-sourced food to the neighborhood, we have hosted literally thousands of events featuring Lowertown actors, artists, dancers, filmmakers, musicians, photographers, poets, and writers. We hosted thousands of local organizations’ meetings throughout the years, saw the team of Saint Paul Almanac Community Editors discuss, debate, and decide what made it into the annual books, and in the last year held fundraisers for #NoDAPL Water Protectors, Syrian refugees, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota. There was always something going on.

“For the last six years, we hosted an open mic — The Golden Mic — that saw literally hundreds of local musicians perform, giving them a chance both to play their music in front of an audience and to network with other musicians. While we’ll miss being right in the middle of that, and having a venue to create opportunities for the local creative community, we’re very grateful to be remaining part of the Lowertown neighborhood.”