Goal-getters

Who's scoring the most:

Top 5: NHL G

1. Alex Ovechkin, Wash. 39

2. Evgeni Malkin, Pitt. 36

3. William Karlsson, Vegas 34

4t. Eric Staal, Wild 33

4t. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa 33

Top 5: Wild G

1. Eric Staal 33

2. Jason Zucker 26

3. Mikael Granlund 19

4. Nino Niederreiter 15

5t. Matt Dumba 10

5t. Mikko Koivu 10