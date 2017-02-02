Two Somali Muslim women said they were verbally harassed because of their religion and nationality Saturday by two employees and a customer at a Smashburger restaurant in Edina.

Kadra Abdi, 31, and Sadia Warfa, 33, shared the incident through posts on Twitter and Facebook. Smashburger on Monday said that the confrontation was between customers and did not involve employees.

Abdi called the incident a hate crime and said she is meeting with attorneys with the intent of filing a formal complaint.

“It was all very surreal,” said Abdi, a Blaine resident who works at Legal Rights Center, a nonprofit Minneapolis law firm. “I felt verbally attacked, like I was the victim of Islamophobia.”

Abdi said that she was shopping with Warfa and Warfa’s 3-year-old daughter at Southdale Center on Saturday night and entered the Smashburger inside the mall about 7:30 p.m.

They ordered milkshakes, paid for them and waited. When they went to ask about the status of their order, Abdi said, they were met with hostility by a female employee and the restaurant’s assistant manager.

According to Abdi, the assistant manager told them, “Welcome to America,” and that “You think you’re better than other people” because they were Somali. The female employee called them “idiots” for continuing to wait for their order, Abdi said.

A male customer then entered the restaurant, Abdi said, and told them to “go back to your country” if they were unhappy with the service.

Warfa captured a short video on her phone of the customer telling her and Abdi that they were forced to wear hijabs because of their Muslim faith.

The confrontation lasted about 20 minutes, Abdi said. The women got their milkshakes and, along with the male customer, were told to leave the restaurant.

“I wish I videotaped the whole thing,” Abdi said. “I was flabbergasted. I was in complete shock.”

Smashburger shared a statement about the incident on its Facebook page Monday. The company claims that no employees were involved in the confrontation, and that workers followed protocol by asking the customers involved to leave the restaurant.

“Smashburger has no tolerance for discrimination by employees or guests against anyone,” the statement reads. “We will never allow discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or any other personal characteristic. Our focus is always to serve great food — to all customers — in a comfortable and safe environment.”

Abdi said the company’s response was a “very blanket and generic statement” that falsely claims employees were not involved.

“Their statement is a complete lie,” she said, adding that they were not called by anyone from Smashburger.

People who said they were at the restaurant and witnessed the incident wrote on Facebook that the employees took part in the incident as Abdi claims.

Abdi said she reported the incident to the local office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She and Warfa are demanding the restaurant discipline the employees and issue a formal apology to them and the Muslim community in the Twin Cities.

Abdi said that she and her friend are American citizens and that she was motivated to share her account by President Trump’s recent executive order temporarily banning travel from seven nations where Muslims make up the majority.

“That’s why I wanted to act,” she said. “I wanted to say something ... so people know that this type of treatment isn’t OK.”