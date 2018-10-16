In an expansive interview with Glen Taylor on Tuesday, the Timberwolves owner said he has reached an understanding with four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and will continue trying to trade him.

But Taylor said that Butler has told him he will play to his full ability, as he did last year when he was healthy, and go all out until that trade is made.

There is no doubt that Taylor is in a tough position with Butler, who doesn’t want to play for the Timberwolves, and realizes that he has no choice but trading him, unless, for some reason, the outstanding guard changes his mind.

Butler did meet with Taylor this week and they worked some things out.

“The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games,” said Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. “He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works.”

When asked if Butler, who was traded to the Wolves last offseason, along with first round pick Justin Patton, for Wolves young stars Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and draft pick Laurie Markkanen, will give 100 percent, Taylor said there is no question, adding he will be ready for the season opener Wednesday night at San Antonio and in the home opener against Cleveland on Friday night.

“He said that is the only way he knows how to do it.”

Still Taylor said as far as he can tell, there is no chance that Butler remains a Timberwolves player after this season.

“That is not part of the plan, but as you know things can change,” Taylor said. “But that is not what we have agreed to.”

Is Taylor committed to trading Butler?

“Yes I think that he’s made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team.”

Here’s the other thing, Butler is going to command a five-year, $190 million contract after this season.

Taylor has already signed off on two huge contracts. The first for Andrew Wiggins, which kicks in this season at five-years, $147 million. And the other with Karl-Anthony Towns, whose contract kicks in next season at five-years and up to $190 million.

So could Taylor pay Butler the $190 million he could draw from another team?

“We would have to make some changes on our team in order to keep Jimmy,” he said.

Thibodeau’s job safe

The other big question for Taylor, is how does he view the way that head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau has handled the Butler situation?

“Well I’m OK with it,” Taylor said. “Initially when Butler told him that he wanted to leave you know Tom did everything he could to try to keep Jimmy here and I understand that. They have a close relationship.

“Thibs brought him here so that he would stay here, but eventually I think that listening to Jimmy, Thibs and I are lined up on this. We need to be looking at a trade.”

Thibodeau has three years left on his five-year that deal that was worth about $40 million.

Is he coaching for his job?

“No, no, the only thing now is that we are starting to play games and I am asking him to concentrate on coaching and the GM Scott Layden will help to see if any trades are available,” Taylor said.

And while news came out this week that said Butler had requested the trade immediately following the Wolves exit from the playoffs last season, Taylor said as far as he knows that is incorrect.

“Back about three weeks ago when it came out in the news Thibodeau called me and said that he had a meeting with Butler out on the West Coast and Butler had told him at that time he wanted to be traded,” he recalled. “That was the first I had heard anything about it.”

And while supposedly the reason Butler wants out is because he questions the work ethic of Towns and Wiggins, Taylor said that all three parties have told him they can play together this season.

“When I ask them they all have said they can play together in the games,” he said. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t be telling me their true feelings.”

Is Taylor still happy that he hired Thibodeau in April of 2016?

“Yes, yes, he is a good coach and I have faith in him,” he said.

Winning expectations

Taylor, who has owned the club since 1994, said this tough situation has not made him think of selling the club.

“No, no, we will get through this,” he said. “The changes we have to make, we will get through this. I’ll just keep working and doing the best I can on it to keep our team very competitive.”

And while he said he hasn’t seen any adverse effects for ticket sales, he does think this is a delicate situation for the franchise.

“I think that we have probably pretty well already sold the tickets [for this season],” he said. “I just think a lot of people are concerned as to how this will affect the team and I understand that. That is why if we’re going to do a trade it’s important that we do a trade that helps our team and keeps us competitive.”

And Taylor said that he still thinks this team, which finished 47-35 last year, was in competition for the No. 3 seed in the conference, and made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, can still be competitive this year.

“As the year goes out we will find out,” Taylor said. “I think we are a stronger team this year than we were last year.

“Based upon how well we did last year, we should play better than last year. But that is also true of some of the other teams in the West that have improved.”

Sid Hartman can be heard on WCCO AM-830 at 8:40 a.m. on Monday and Friday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. E-mail: shartman@startribune.com