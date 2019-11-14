swimming STATE MEET

At Jean k. freeman Aquatic Center

Class 2A

Thursday

• Diving preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Friday

• Swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Saturday

• Swimming & diving finals, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Thursday

• Diving preliminaries, noon

Friday

• Swimming preliminaries, noon

Saturday

• Swimming & diving finals, noon