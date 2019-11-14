swimming STATE MEET
At Jean k. freeman Aquatic Center
Class 2A
Thursday
• Diving preliminaries, 6 p.m.
Friday
• Swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.
Saturday
• Swimming & diving finals, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Thursday
• Diving preliminaries, noon
Friday
• Swimming preliminaries, noon
Saturday
• Swimming & diving finals, noon
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
Growing cash in Vikings stadium fund needs more state guidance, audit says
The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve account is expected to grow to nearly $200 million by 2023, meriting more legislative oversight, a financial audit suggested.
Wolves
Vucevic, big 4th quarter sent Magic past 76ers 112-97
Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and seven Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-97 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Beauvillier, Islanders beat Leafs for 12th win in 13 games
Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists, and the streaking New York Islanders held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 Wednesday night.
Wolves
Lakers sit Anthony Davis against Golden State
Anthony Davis is resting his sore right shoulder for the Los Angeles Lakers in their game against Golden State.
Gophers
Gophers offense is always looking for the next big play
The sideline glances Gophers players give during games can be decoys, but one changed call went for a TD vs. Penn State.