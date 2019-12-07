Here are a variety of very cool gifts that would be welcome Christmas gifts for anyone — techies or not.

Sonic Bomb Wireless Vibrating Alarm $39.19

For the very hard to wake

The Sonic Bomb Wireless Vibrating Alarm is an alarm clock that you place in bed with you so it can shake you awake. This is touted as the most powerful bed shaker in the universe. It connects to your phone to set wake-up times.

It works as advertised and will certainly get your attention when the alarm goes off. The rechargeable battery lasts up to six months of everyday use.

If you know sound sleepers, this should go in their stockings.

SK Hynix Gold S31 $118.99

For someone running out of storage

The SK Hynix Gold S31 is a 2.5-inch, 1 terabyte solid-state drive. It has memory chips instead of spinning platters like traditional hard drives.

SSDs are much faster than spinning drives, so putting one in your desktop or laptop can really speed things up. The SK Hynix has a five-year warranty.

Make sure your gift recipient’s computer is compatible with 2.5-inch hard drives.

Deenkee DK600 Robot Vacuum $329.99

For someone who likes household gadgets

The Deenkee DK600 Robot Vacuum is small but powerful and can make quick work of cleaning your floors while you are away.

The DK600 has intelligent navigation, anti-collision and anti-drop sensors to keep it cleaning without getting itself stuck or falling down stairs. It will clean for about 100 minutes and then return to its base to charge up.

It’s great on both carpet or hard floor surfaces.

Breville Bambino Plus $499.95

For the espresso lover to try at home

The Breville Bambino Plus is an espresso machine that has a small footprint but produces coffee with big flavor. Tech review site the Wirecutter made this its choice as best espresso machine for beginners. It’s easy to set up, has clear directions and the steam wand creates uniform milk froth very quickly.