This weekend may feel like a hot mess as soaring temps and sticky dew points combine Saturday to make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees.

With temperatures pushing from the 80s into the upper 90s over the next several days, roads may buckle, weekend warriors may suffer and most everyone will feel like jumping in the lake. Those who aren’t careful could risk heat exhaustion and heat stroke, said Twin Cities meteorologist Paul Douglas.

Saturday’s high temperature will be in the mid-90s and could hit 100 degrees in some areas, possibly tying or breaking a record of 99 degrees set in 1956, he said. With dew points close to 70, it could feel like 105 degrees, maybe even 110 degrees in areas such as the urban core and south and west of the Twin Cities.

“You combine the heat of Arizona and the humidity of Florida, and Saturday will be oppressive and dangerous,” he said. “You don’t want to leave kids or pets in a car for even a minute.”

Douglas warns those playing or working outside to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

Video (00:35): Motorists startled by Hwy. 36 pavement buckle in Little Canada Video (00:35): Motorists startled by Hwy. 36 pavement buckle in Little Canada

Southwest winds that will blow 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, could bring some relief, said Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It also can make it feel like you’re in a blast furnace … with a hot wind blowing in your face.”

For those without air conditioning, the heat can take a toll because nighttime temperatures Saturday and Sunday likely will only dip to the 70s, Ahasic said. “When it doesn’t cool off that much at night, then there’s no relief,” he said.

“This will qualify as a heat spike,” Douglas said. “It’s one thing if the heat builds gradually and we can get acclimated to it,” he said.

Instead, Minnesotans are jumping into summer with both feet, with temperatures 20 degrees above normal. The Twin Cities chalked up three days of 90-degree temperatures last weekend, but lower dew points kept it more tolerable than what’s to come this weekend.

Sunday temperatures are expected to hit a high of 96 followed by another 90-degree day on Monday.

“And it looks like it’s going to be pretty hot much of next week with temperatures in the upper 80s, Douglas said. “It’s going to feel more like July and August,” he added.